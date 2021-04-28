Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him

The release of the Alvarez video followed a pattern for a police department that has been dogged for decades by its reputation for brutality, misconduct and racism. And it comes as videos of police confrontations are putting departments around the country under heavy scrutiny, from the footage that helped lead to a murder conviction in the death of George Floyd to the footage of the police killing of Daunte Wright near Minneapolis. Its release also coincided with a North Carolina judge declining to order the immediate release of body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.