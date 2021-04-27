William Carey continues pursuit for 2nd NAIA title

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Danny Owens has seen a lot of talented soccer teams in his 17 years at William Carey University.
The 2018-19 national championship club certainly stands out. As the 2021 Lady Crusaders head to Foley, Alabama for the NAIA Quarterfinals, Owens can see similarities between the two teams separated by three years.
Of course, the glaring similarity being their desire to win.
“I think this team’s a little bit of last year,” Owens said. “We were talking the other day, a little bit of last year, a lit bit of 2018. The way we’re playing kind of fits the players we have. It’s different but every year’s different and the expectations are the same.”
This year’s group of Lady Crusaders have held the No. 1 ranking for most of the season, winning 17 games to zero losses and one tie.
Only a few players remain from the 2018 championship team, namely three-time Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Year Ana Paula Santos.
Yet, the newer Crusaders have an understanding of what it will take to bring home another trophy and feel battle-tested. WCU beat during the regular season two of the top three seeds in the NAIA championships – Keiser and Southeastern.
“We just need to be focused on what we want,” said senior defender Veronica Herrera. “We know what we want, to win the national. So, every team does.”
“Once we’re there, you need to be ready for war,” said Santos, Carey’s leader in goals (16) and assists (14). “You need to be ready to fight for every ball, fight for everything, we fight for each other. And it’s not going to be easy. Everybody wants it, everybody wants it as much as you.”
“I tell the girls all the time, it’s really hard to win games at the national tournament,” Owens said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. You try not to change the meaning of the game because it’s still a game in between white lines. If we’re willing to do what we need to do, we should be okay.”
William Carey opens quarterfinal play on Thursday at 1 p.m. against an opponent yet to be determined.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.