MSDH: Daily COVID-19 count adds 172 cases, 10 deaths Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi came in at less than 200.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 172 new coronavirus cases with 10 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday
One death was reported April 25. Nine deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates from Dec. 2-April 20, including two in Jones County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 311,159 and 7,188, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,449 COVID-19 cases and 683 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,560 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,609 cases, 149 deaths
- Jasper: 2,206 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,345 cases, 163 deaths
- Lamar: 6,175 cases, 85 deaths
- Marion: 2,678 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,256 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,620 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 300,323 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,646,337 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 752,538 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,696,862 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.