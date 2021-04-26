Virtual town hall on vaccines to be held for Miss. university students

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University will host a virtual town hall Tuesday night to give students at Mississippi’s public universities the chance to ask health experts questions about COVID-19 vaccines.
The live event will be moderated by student campus leaders and feature Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi State Health Officer; Dr. Samuel Jones, director of the JSU Student Health Center; Clayton Whitehead, health communications specialist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Shanice White, director of JSU’s Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services.
The town hall will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.
“We are thankful to Dr. Dobbs for taking the time to participate in this forum,” said Dr. Casey Prestwood, associate commissioner for Academic and Student Affairs. “Our universities want to give students an opportunity to have their questions about the COVID-19 vaccines answered in hopes they will get vaccinated. Having everyone in the campus community do their part and get vaccinated will enable our campuses to lift COVID-19 guidelines.”
Students can submit questions through an online form by clicking here.
It will be broadcast at all eight public universities and can be watched at Facebook.com/Jsutv.
