USM’s Ethridge named C-USA’s ‘Pitcher of the Week’

This season, Ethridge has posted a 4-1 record with a 2.88 earned run average. He has made 10 appearances, including nine starts. In 50 innings of work in 2021, he has allowed 16 runs on 39 hits with seven walks and 62 strikeouts. Ethridge’s strikeout-to-walk ratio places him No. 8 in the country at 8.66.