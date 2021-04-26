Tuition at Miss. public universities continues to rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - From 2009 to 2019, tuition at public universities in Mississippi rose by 71%, and it’s going up again.
This month, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning and Board of Trustees approved a plan to raise tuition rates for the state’s public schools by an average of 4%. Jackson State University is the only public university that will not raise tuition.
State Treasurer David McRae says his office has plans to help those trying to pay for college.
“At the treasury, we have what’s called a prepaid college tuition plan and that can lock in today’s rate for students that want to go to college at any point,” McRae said.
The Mississippi Prepaid Affordable Plan College Tuition Plan helps families begin paying for college when they sign up at the current tuition rates.
Higher tuition often results in students having to take out loans. McRae says that the average public university borrower in Mississippi graduates with $30,000 of debt, and that debt affects more than just their bank account.
“It delays them having children, it delays where they work, it delays even thinking about going to college because they see how much debt they may accrue,” McRae said. “It even delays them getting married and buying a home.”
McRae says applying for a plan and preparing to pay for college early will save money on rates in the long run.
“So if you have a newborn child, you know in 18 years college is going to go up in price,” McRae said. “You can start saving as a newborn or all the way up, but you know it is cheaper to start early, and it’s never too late to start saving. But I strongly advise to start early, and I can guarantee in 18 years it is going to go up.”
In Hattiesburg, the University of Southern Mississippi will see a 3.2% increase in tuition.
McRae says the best gift you can give your young child is a head start on their future.
“Knowing full well that college is going to go up in price, having that burden taken off you as a family, it really helps,” McRae said. “As a grandparent who might not know what to get a grandkid, when they’re young this is a great way to invest in their lives.”
The deadline to enroll in a college payment plan this session is May 31. Another application session opens Sept. 1, but McRae warns rates may have risen by then.
