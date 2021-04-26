Decision 2021: What to know ahead of Tuesday’s runoffs

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Voters in a few Pine Belt cities will head to the polls again Tuesday to cast ballots in runoffs to decide party nominations for the June municipal elections.
The April 6 primaries left races in Hattiesburg, Petal and Columbia undecided after no candidates received a majority of the vote.
In Hattiesburg, Vanessa Jones and Lakeylah White will face off for the Democratic nomination for mayor.
In Petal’s third ward, voters will decide between Blake Nobles and incumbent Clint Moore for the Republican nomination for Ward 3 alderman.
The Republican nomination is also up for grabs in a runoff for Columbia alderman-at-large, with Reed Houston and Andrea Porter facing each other in Tuesday’s runoff.
Before you head to the polls, there are a few important things you need to remember.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.
Voters are required by state law to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable photo ID includes:
- Driver’s license
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
- U.S. passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearm licenses
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government
If you did not vote in the April 6 primary, you can still cast a ballot in the runoff.
For information on your polling place or other questions about voting in municipal elections, you can contact your local city clerk’s office.
The general election will take place on June 8.
The deadline to register to vote in the general election is May 10.
