Single-vehicle crash Sunday in Hattiesburg claims driver’s life

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A man was killed Sunday night in a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of Elks Lake and Carter Pitt roads.
A release from the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a call just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday about a single-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2019 Ford Fiesta had struck a tree, and the male driver was declared dead at the scene, the HPD release said.
No other injuries were reported at the accident site and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the HPD release said.
Forrest County coroner Butch Benedict said the driver’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
