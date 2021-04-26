Road dedicated to Jasper County man who died in accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - County Road 371B in Jasper County received a new sign Monday in remembrance of Veon A. Gilmore, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in January.
His widow, Sharon Gilmore, says he was a good husband and father.
“Whatever the kids need, he was there. Whatever I need, he was there,” Sharon said. “I’m going to miss him. I miss him every day, me and my children. It’s hard. All I want to say is I miss him.”
His mother, Beatrice Gilmore, says he was her baby boy who never gave her any problems.
“Every time I asked him to do anything for me, if he couldn’t do it right then and there, he made a way to do it for me,” Beatrice said.
She also says he was a good man who was loved dearly by family, friends and the brothers of his biker club, Kamakazy Ryderz.
“I can stand firm that he was a good boy,” Beatrice said. “He didn’t drink, he didn’t smoke. That man would help anyone and he’s a great loss to us.”
Although he is gone, now he has a permanent place in his community for all to see.
“I just want his name to be out there so the people can see how good of a child I had,” Beatrice said.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.