Old Ellisville Elementary School building undergoing renovations for alternative school

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Students attending the Jones County Learning Center will soon have a new place to study.
Jones County School District Supervisor Tommy Parker said the old Ellisville Elementary School building is being renovated to provide an adequate learning space for those alternative school students from 6th to 12th grades.
Built in the 1930′s, the building was inspected and proven to be solid enough for the budgeted $250,000 renovations, which will include a new roof, windows, paint, updated wiring for online studies and central heating and air.
“This move will facilitate two things for us,” Parker said. “One, it’ll improve the conditions and space for our alternative school students. The buildings that we’ll be leaving there at Calhoun, we intend on renovating it to provide a 4-year old kindergarten for the West Jones Elementary School area.
The building has 10 rather large classrooms and actually has an auditorium in it, which makes it very unique, and currently we’re going to do renovations on five of those classrooms.”
Because of the historic nature of the building, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History was consulted before the renovation work began.
