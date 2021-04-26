Oak Grove murder suspect, victim identified

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Lamar County have released the identity of the man accused of killing his girlfriend and kidnapping her teenage daughter over the weekend.
Sheriff Danny Rigel confirmed Derek Tyrone Crockrum, 27, is being held on charges of murder and kidnapping.
Crockrum is accused of shooting his girlfriend to death at a home on Oak Grove Road on Saturday morning.
Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified the victim as 37-year-old Faye Cornett.
After the deadly shooting, Rigel said Crockrum kidnapped the Cornett’s 15-year-old daughter and drove her to Petal.
Rigel said the girl got away from Crockrum around noon and ran inside a store in Petal to call police.
Crockrum was arrested a short time later. According to Rigel, two handguns were found inside the vehicle Crockrum was driving.
