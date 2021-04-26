MSDH: More than 600 more Mississippians added Monday to daily coronavirus roll

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi came in at more than 600.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 628 new coronavirus cases with three new coronavirus-related deaths Monday
The deaths were reported between April 22-April 23.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 310,987 and 7,178, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,441 COVID-19 cases and 681 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,559 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,607 cases, 149 deaths
- Jasper: 2,205 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,342 cases, 161 deaths
- Lamar: 6,175 cases, 85 deaths
- Marion: 2,677 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,256 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,620 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 299,066 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,623,160 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 736,145 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,678,288 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
