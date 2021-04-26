Mostly dry week ahead

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Monday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. Today will be mostly sunny all day long as highs top out into the low 80s.
Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with overnight lows into the upper 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-80s.
Clouds return on Thursday in advance of our next system. High will be in the mid-80s.
Scattered Thunderstorms will be possible on Friday as a weak front moves though the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
This weekend won’t be too bad with clouds on Saturday and sunshine on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.