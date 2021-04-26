Man arrested on felony drug charges in New Augusta Friday

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested in Perry County Friday on drug possession charges after receiving a complaint from a resident.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to an animal complaint at the Pine Wood Estate Apartments in New Augusta.
The deputy made contact with the animal’s owner, 56-year-old Richard L. Flurry, and conducted a pat-down on him for the officer’s safety.
When the deputy pulled the Flurry’s shirt out from his back pocket, drug paraphernalia fell out, along with finding what was believed to be Crystal Meth on him.
Flurry was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
