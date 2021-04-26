Janice Country Store reopening event to benefit first responders

JANICE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Janice Country Store in Perry County is preparing for its grand reopening that is set to bring positive awareness to first responders.
After a 10-month hiatus due to COVID-19 and getting new equipment installed in the store, the corner shop is back up and running.
This Saturday, owner Wil Phenice will be hosting a reopening event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring barbeque plates, crawfish boils, homemade desserts and bounce houses to provide fun for the whole family.
Phenice says that the main goal of the event is to end the negative perception of first responders.
“There is so much negative about law enforcement anytime you hear anything,” Phenice said. “We want to invite the sheriff’s department and fire department out and have them meet people and let the kids see that the cops aren’t bad guys.”
After being closed for so long, Janice residents are elated to have the Country Store back. The store doesn’t plan on going anywhere soon.
“I am just trying to remind the communities that we are here,” Phenice said. “We are here for you, and we are going to be here as long as we can.”
The event will be held at the Janice Country Store. Admission to the event is free and food will be served for a cheap price.
BBQ and crawfish plates will be $10 dollars and treats such as sno-cones will be $1.
Phenice wanted to stress that at least 50% of the proceeds will go towards local police and the volunteer fire department.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.