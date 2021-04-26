Ingalls Shipyard staging drive-in hiring opportunity in Forrest County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Ingalls Shipbuilding will host a drive-in hiring event for job seekers from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center.
Attendees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions and speak to Ingalls recruiters and shipbuilders in person without having to exit their vehicle
Ingalls is now hiring ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders for the shipyard located in Pascagoula.
Opportunities are available for all skill levels.
To pre-register for this event, visit https://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/careers/hiringevents/
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.