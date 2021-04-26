Hattiesburg business, vehicle struck by gunfire in weekend shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating after a business and vehicle were struck by gunfire on Saturday.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 700 block of James Street around 6:45 p.m., according to Hattiesburg police.
No one was injured in the shooting, but police were told a business and vehicle were struck.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
