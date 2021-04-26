Bobcats lay groundwork for fall during productive spring

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After virtually no offseason last year, Jones College was able to hold a very productive spring in 2021.
Fifty-one players participated in 12 football practices – the final one held on Thursday.
The Bobcats return experience, including third-year quarterback Quaterius Hawkins. Head coach Steve Buckley expects 19 freshmen to join this summer.
“It was probably our first normal spring since we’ve been here,” said Buckley, entering year six as head coach. “It’s our fifth spring and we had so many kids returning from last year because of COVID, we were able to have numbers and actually get a spring practice in with somebody at every position most of the time. I like this bunch, I really do. I think it all goes back to you lay the groundwork right now, you bring the freshman in in July and see if we can mold them together. I think we got a chance to be really good next year, I do.”
