Board meeting called after rain causes issues at Ellisville park

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting Monday to discuss problems caused by recent weather at an Ellisville park.
Certain areas of the Pine Belt have received an excess of 10 inches of rain just in the month of April. And for Merchants Park in Ellisville, that’s causing some issues.
“It was maintenance of the fields and there’s been a lot of disagreement about whether the fields could be played on or not,” said Danielle Ashley, chief administrative officer and board attorney for the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
Officials say the location of the park makes its fields more susceptible to water issues from large amounts of rain.
“They get wet,” said Steve Graves, director of Jones County Parks and Recreation. “I mean we’re down in a hole already.”
The board and some community members want the issues resolved.
“You always want the fields to be in the best condition that they can be so no kids are hurt,” Ashley said.
Park officials note it’s just not that simple.
“When you get 3 to 5 inches of rain you just, you can’t make it dry in a couple of hours,” Graves said.
Graves says the department is working with a small staff.
“We’re doing the best we can for three men,” Graves said.
But, he notes those workers will put in the effort to resolve the issues.
“It’s something that we’re going to work on this summer,” Graves said.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.