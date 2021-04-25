William Carey falls in NAIA men’s soccer postseason play

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ No. 21 Lindsey Wilson College upset fifth-ranked William Carey University 1-0 Saturday in the final of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ “Opening Round” Men’s Soccer Tournament bracket at Crusader Field.
David Ibramkadic’s goal about 10 minutes into the second half off an assist by Neville Morgan wound up the lone score as the Blue Raiders (12-3-2) eliminated the Crusaders (12-2-1) from postseason play.
Carey goalie Buenyamin Yusufoglu stopped four of the five Blue Raiders’ shots on goal. Lindsey Wilson goal David Coffey stopped all five of the Crusaders’ shots on goal.
Lindsey Wilson will advance to next month’s NAIA national finals in Columbia County, Ga.
