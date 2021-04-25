Wayne Farms hosting drive-thru job fair Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne Farms will be hosting a drive-thru job fair this week.
The fair will take place Wednesday, April 28, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., at Vernon Dahmer Park in Hattiesburg.
All openings are available and you can earn up to $15.42 per hour.
Safety protocols will be followed and masks are required.
If selected, candidates will be contacted for an interview Thursday.
For more information, contact Wayne Farms Field Recruiter Sinnessa “Nessa” Wilburn at (601) 399-7051.
