Several music and food festivals returning to the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, some local music and food festivals are returning to Hattiesburg.
The coronavirus pandemic canceled many of the city’s most popular events. But as case numbers decline, some events are coming back.
However, those events may not look the same this year.
‘Live at Five,’ the Downtown Crawfish Jam and a spinoff of the Craft Beer Festival will have some coronavirus precautions in place.
“If we want to gather, cooperate…,“ said Andrea Saffle, executive director, Downtown Hattiesburg Association. “People should be prepared to wear their masks regardless… Social distancing, be prepared to spread out. Give people some space if you’re standing in line.”
Those used to the normal six spring shows at Live at Five will have to wait a little longer for the full schedule.
“Just to ease back into it we are having this abbreviated spring season with three shows and in the fall, we will have our six regular shows like we normally do,” said Allison Neville, operator, Live at Five.
Fans of the Craft Beer Festival will not be able to enjoy the full event this year. Instead of the full festival, officials with the Downtown Hattiesburg Association say a new event, dubbed ‘Brews and Bites,’ will take its place.
“We’ll have five or six local food trucks here and we’ve asked all of the chefs to create small bites, sample bites of one or two of their best products….,” Saffle said. “And then we’ll pair a beer with them.”
But if you’re a fan of crawfish and live music, you’re in luck. The Downtown Crawfish Jam is back.
“It is a music festival, but it is also a crawfish festival,” Saffle said. “We will cook about 5,000 lbs of crawfish and the ticket is an unlimited ticket.”
As far as the Fourth of July goes, there are some things in the works.
“We are making plans for Star Spangled Celebration on the river,” Saffle said.
As of now, a large turnout is expected for the Star-Spangled Celebration.
“We’ll have two firework shows, one on Petal and one on Hattiesburg’s side,” Saffle said. “We’ll have stages on each side.”
Despite all of the changes, event officials say the response to the return of community events made the effort worthwhile.
“Everybody’s excited to have some normalcy,” Neville said. “I think many people feel safe about outdoor events.”
“What we’re seeing is a lot of people are ready, they’re ready to get back out,” Saffle said.
‘Live at Five’ made its return Friday night. There are two more spring shows set for Friday, April 30, and Friday, May 21 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Town Square Park.
The Downtown Crawfish Jam kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 at Walthall Park. It will be a ticketed event, however, kids 12 & under get in free.
‘Brews and Bites’ will take place at Town Square Park on Saturday, June 19th from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Ticket prices are to be announced.
The Star-Spangled Celebration is set for Friday, July 2 at Chain Park and Petal Park from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
