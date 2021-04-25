Night skies to be clear Sunday in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight look for clear skies with lows in the lower 50s.
Sunny skies are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s Monday night and in the mid-60s Tuesday night.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.
On Thursday there is a 20% chance for a stray shower with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.
For Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for scattered showers. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s and lows around 60.
Saturday we have partly cloudy skies forecast for the area with a 40% chance for showers. Highs again will be in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
There is a 30% chance for isolated showers on Sunday with highs around 80.
