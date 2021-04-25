Lady Crusaders sweep Stillman, clinch SSAC regular season title

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - #13 William Carey Softball clinched the SSAC Regular Season Title, with a double header sweep over Stillman College Friday afternoon, at Joseph & Nancy Fail Field.
It was all Carey in game one, as they exploded for 22 runs on 21 hits. In the first inning, WCU sent 16 batters to the plate getting RBI’s from Dee Dee West (FR/Slidell, La.), Maranda Busby (JR/Hurley, Miss.), Camryn Flanagan (SO/Ponchatoula, La.), Megan Sexton (JR/Gulfport, Miss.), and Kristen Sexton (SR/Gulfport, Miss.) to take a commanding 11-0 lead and never looked back.
In game two, WCU would take an early 5-0 lead, getting two runs in the first and three in the second inning. The Lady Crusaders would put the game away in the fourth, with RBI’s by K. Sexton, Susie LeBert (FR/Lucedale, Miss.), Busby, and Chloe Oliver (FR/Kinder, La.) for the 9-0 victory.
WCU will be back in action Thursday, April 29, in Decatur, Ala., as they compete in the 2021 SSAC Softball Championship. The Lady Crusaders will be the #1 seed in the tournament and take on the winner out of Middle Georgia and Blue Mountain. First pitch is set for 4:00 pm at the Wilson Morgan Softball Complex.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.