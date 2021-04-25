Lady Crusaders sweep Stillman, clinch SSAC regular season title

In game two, WCU would take an early 5-0 lead, getting two runs in the first and three in the second inning. The Lady Crusaders would put the game away in the fourth, with RBI’s by K. Sexton, Susie LeBert (FR/Lucedale, Miss.), Busby, and Chloe Oliver (FR/Kinder, La.) for the 9-0 victory.