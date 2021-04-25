Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates National Earth Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Zoo celebrated Earth Day Saturday with different sites along the grounds for families to enjoy.
A milkweed and planting instruction station was put together, along with a “Stuff-and-stitch” station where families and their children could recycle old teddy bears instead of buying a new furry friend.
“We’re always wanting to celebrate earth day here every day, but we have this one day a year, where we specifically focus on conservation efforts that people can do at home,” says Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife.
Conservation wrist bands were also sold to go towards helping animals at the zoo and across the world.
The event was from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets were at $10 for adults and $8 for children.
