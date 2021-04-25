Forrest Co. deputies arrest two in Brooklyn area

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies in Forrest County manage to arrest two people in the Brooklyn community area last week.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, deputies put together a vehicle safety checkpoint in the Brooklyn/Carnes area.
One of the vehicles that came to the checkpoint was an older model Ford Focus driven by a woman, later identified as Tammy Rasberry.
After talking with Rasberry, it was determined that she was driving on a suspended license for failure to pay previous fines, along with having illicit drugs with her.
Rasberry was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Deputies also encountered a man in the Brooklyn community that had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Mark Courtney was wanted for burglary in Forrest County, and with being alleged to have numerous criminal charges pending in Lamar County and Hattiesburg. He also had a bond in Forrest County that was revoked.
Courtney’s arrest due to a reported suspicious person in the area that, upon deputy investigation, resulted in his arrest.
Courtney was also booked in the Forrest County Jail.
