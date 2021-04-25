Drugs seized from vehicle outside New Augusta restaurant, driver arrested

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested on drug charges in New Augusta Saturday night after being found in a vehicle outside a local fast-food restaurant.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Ward’s in New Augusta after receiving a report about someone possibly being unconscious inside a vehicle.
The deputy made contact with the vehicle and the driver, 40-year-old James R. Brewer, outside the restaurant, and after further investigation, the deputy recovered over two grams of what was believed to be Crystal Meth, along with over 70 Xanax pills.
Brewer was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) and misdemeanor possession of a Scheduled 3 drug (Xanax).
Mississippi Highway Patrol also assisted in the arrest and charged Brewer with driving while license suspended, expired or improperly mounted tag, no insurance and driving under the influence of drugs.
