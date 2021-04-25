Community raises money for local musician recovering from hit-and-run

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On March 24, 2021, a local musician named Chad Cox was riding his skateboard and walking his dog in the avenues in Hattiesburg, when he was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run incident.
The Hattiesburg Police Department is working with the Cox family to find the person responsible for the incident.
While Cox is recovering from the incident, the community has come together to host four separate fundraisers where local musicians come and play to help raise money for his family to pay medical bills and physical therapy.
The fundraisers have been at Nick’s Ice House, Keg and Barrel, Brewsky’s, and on May 2, at Hub City Beers.
“Each one of these shows has been just members of the local music community coming together, playing their music taking up donations to give to chad and candace,” says David Gustafson, a friend of Chad.
“All of the musicians and artists that have donated their time and art to help us out has just been overwhelming and we’re filled with such humbleness and gratitude for everything that this community has shown us,” said Candace Cox, Chad’s wife.
In case you can’t make it there is a GoFundMe set up, you can go here to donate.
Sunday’s event took place at Brewsky’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., where musicians came to play and raise funds. Flathau’s Fine Foods catered for the event.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.