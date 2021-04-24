Voter information and fellowship rally held in Laurel

“I was just very disappointed in the voter turnout and I decided to do something about it,” said Comegys. “And I said, ‘Well let’s get together a voter drive,’ and see if we can get more people registered to vote and let them know about their right to vote and see if we can just kind of just motivate people to come out and vote. It’s very important and I want people to know that their vote is their voice. If they don’t use it, they have no voice.”