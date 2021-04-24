Voter information and fellowship rally held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - People gathered Saturday in Laurel for a voter rally.
Organizers say they put the rally together because of low voter turn-out in the municipal primary election.
“During the primary here in the city of Laurel there was so much confusion about where people need to go... which precinct,” said Miranda Beard independent mayoral candidate, City of Laurel.
The “Better Together Committee” presented a voter information and fellowship rally Saturday at Boston Park.
Those who stopped by had the chance to receive voter registration assistance.
Organizers say they want to raise voter awareness in an effort to raise voter turnout in the municipal general election this summer.
Stacy Comegys, who ran for the Democratic nomination for mayor and lost to incumbent mayor Johnny Magee was part of the administration team for the event.
Comegys explains why he wanted to help organize the rally.
“I was just very disappointed in the voter turnout and I decided to do something about it,” said Comegys. “And I said, ‘Well let’s get together a voter drive,’ and see if we can get more people registered to vote and let them know about their right to vote and see if we can just kind of just motivate people to come out and vote. It’s very important and I want people to know that their vote is their voice. If they don’t use it, they have no voice.”
Comegys also discussed the importance of local elections.
“Local elections affect you on a day-to-day basis,” Comegys said. “If you really want to be involved and really want to have a hand on what goes on in your community, and then you should also vote in your local election and each and every election. If you don’t, things will slip by and you won’t know why this law is in place or this is going on because you haven’t been involved and you haven’t voted.”
The municipal general election is set for June 8, as Magee will face Independent candidates Kim Page, Anthony Hudson and Miranda Beard.
