Volunteers pick up litter in Hattiesburg during Great American Cleanup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Hattiesburg residents decided to do their part to help the environment Saturday by picking up trash and debris as part of the “Great American Cleanup. “
About one dozen volunteers gathered at Duncan Lake to participate.
Other residents helped clean up the area around the fitness track at Thames Elementary School.
“(I’m) glad to be able to get out today, thought it was going to rain, but glad we made it and we’re out here cleaning up, keeping the environment safe and hoping to expand the park,” said Tunjia Duncan-Felts, one of the cleanup volunteers at Duncan Lake.
“There’s a lot of geese and ducks and just general animals around here and we’re finding so much glass that I feel like it’s good to pick it up so they don’t like get injured,” said Sonia Sumner, another volunteer at Duncan Lake.
Other volunteers cleaned up around Country Club Road and Martin Luther King Avenue.
