USM receives $100K grant from Mississippi Board of Contractors

From the University of Southern Mississippi University Communications Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Mississippi State Board of Contractors has provided another example of a private organization supporting higher education at a public institution.
The MSBOC awarded a $100,000 grant to the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Construction and Design.
Grants like the MSBOC’s have helped USM’s construction program climb into the top 15 percent of more than 150 programs within the Associated Schools of Construction.
“It is a professional program of education,” said Erich Connell, said Erich Connell, director of USM’s School of Construction and Design.
“We make a difference in Mississippi, providing students of the state an extraordinary opportunity to have productive careers for life, and the MSBOC has helped us in doing this.”
Connell said the MSBOC grant is unique to the state of Mississippi because the board that oversees construction standards supports educational programs through specified funding.
“The MSBOC allows us to use these funds to promote education related to construction, student needs in construction and faculty development in areas of construction as well,” Connell said.
“A limited amount of funds is permitted for equipment related to the education of construction, and for students or courses construction students take.”
The School of Construction and Design serves as an advocate for construction education, striving to forge connections between its curriculum and the workforce in general
“We also send faculty to certification programs or seminars to increase their value as educators and help connect them back to the industry for which our programs are designed,” Connell said.
The program promotes not only its own objectives, but education itself with the likes of “Stay in School” scholarships, a “Future Builders” summer camp for middle and high school students and an annual “Day of Construction and Design” that draws some 125 students and counselors.
“Additionally, we have a ‘Leadership Lecture’ series that brings in a nationally renowned speaker related to the ‘Built Environment,’ (which includes construction, architecture, engineering and interior design),” Connell said.
Students play a key role within the school’s programs, Connell said.
The Southern Miss Student Constructors Organization assists with the “Day of Construction and Design” event, while the International Construction Education Honor Society, Sigma Lambda Chi, helps with other events.
To learn more about the USM program, call 601-266.4902 or visit: https://www.usm.edu/construction-design/index.php
