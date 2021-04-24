USM rallies in eighth inning to down Western Kentucky, 6-5

Reed Trimble followed with a double of his own to center to score Montenegro to tie the game. After a sacrifice by Brady Faust and a sharp lineout to third base by Christopher Sargent, left-hander Reece Ewing hit a ball the other way into left-center field. It looked like Crittenberger was going to catch the drifting fly ball to end the inning, but the ball caromed off his glove, allowing Trimble to score the go-ahead run.