Storms move out of Pine Belt Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we move into the evening, some storms are still moving out of the viewing area, impacting the Wayne, Green, Perry, George and Stone counties.
Our high for Saturday is 83 with a low of 53.
Moving into Sunday, we see a calmer day as it will be nice and sunny. High on Sunday is 78 and the low is 53. A few passing clouds throughout the area on Sunday.
For the week, Monday - Wednesday, we start out very calm in temperatures. Monday’s high is 82 with a low of 56. A few passing clouds on Monday, mainly clear skies.
Tuesday we can see the same as Monday. More clouds will move into the area as the high will be 84 with a low of 65. Tuesday night brings us more cloud cover.
Wednesday mostly cloudy for the area with a high of 84 and a low of 65. Rain moves back in on Wednesday with a 20% chance.
Thursday and Friday, showers and thunderstorms return to the area, as Thursday has a 50% percent chance and Friday with a 40% chance. The high on Thursday is 81 with a low of 60, and Friday’s high is 75 with a low of 56.
Next weekend, we start to see a clearing move back into the area.
