Pine Belt residents turn in old meds during National Drug Take Back Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - People across the Pine Belt had the chance Saturday to do away with old or unused prescription medications in a safe way, free of charge.
It was all part of the latest National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and law enforcement agencies like the Laurel Police Department.
For a few hours Saturday, residents came to the lobby of the Laurel Police Department to drop off as many prescription bottles or boxes as they wanted, with no questions asked.
“One of the things is that you don’t want to put these pills back into society where they might be abused, whether on purpose or maybe by a kid that got into something they didn’t need to get into or you don’t want to flush them down the toilet to get back into the water table and everything,” said Tommy Cox, chief of the Laurel Police Department.
Chief Cox says LPD took in more than 250 pounds of medications Saturday and has collected more than 2,000 pounds of drugs in the last seven years of the take back program.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.