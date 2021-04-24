Lady Panthers pounce on Hancock, advance to round 2

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lady Panthers jumped all over Hancock on Friday with six runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Petal (16-6) took down the Lady Hawks 12-0 to sweep its opening round class 6A playoff series.
Natalie Harrington pitched a shutout and Kinley Hogue slammed a solo homer in the third inning to punctuate Friday’s victory.
Ranked No. 17 in the state according to Maxpreps, the Lady Panthers face Ocean Springs in round two. Petal hosts the Greyhounds on Monday at 6 p.m. and visits Ocean Springs for game two on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
