Hub City man arrested on felony charges after home burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested on a variety of felony charges after burglarizing a home Friday morning.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Nathan Berryhill, 37, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 800 block of Crestview Drive, after burglarizing a home around 9 a.m.
Berryhill was charged with burglary of a dwelling, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Berryhill was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
