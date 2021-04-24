Hub City man arrested on felony charges after home burglary

By Renaldo Hopkins | April 24, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 10:09 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested on a variety of felony charges after burglarizing a home Friday morning.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Nathan Berryhill, 37, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 800 block of Crestview Drive, after burglarizing a home around 9 a.m.

Berryhill was charged with burglary of a dwelling, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Berryhill was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

