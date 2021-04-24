‘Heroes Walk’ for Hope Clinic held as virtual event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A fundraising walk Saturday to benefit a Hattiesburg clinic that provides free pregnancy testing and counseling was rescheduled as a virtual, rather than an in-person event.
A “Heroes Walk for Hope” for the Hope Clinic that was to take place at Temple Baptist Church at 9 a.m. was held there as a Facebook Live event instead.
Organizers are raising money to purchase a new clinic location.
“We had to make the decision Thursday to move it to virtual and we did do our banquet in the fall to virtual, so we have a little bit of experience, we just didn’t do it live, so this was a little different in preparing for it and we had people chime in and be with us virtually today,” said Karen Sims, executive director of the Hope Clinic.
“It’s been a beautiful day, the weather kind of tricked us, but we enjoyed today.”
Sims says the goal for the walk was $20,000.
“We’re asking (walk participants) to record videos or pictures and dress up like superheroes because all those who help us to raise funds are our heroes and they dress up like a superhero, we’re going to give away a prize to our best-dressed superhero on Monday at 4 p.m. on the same (Facebook) group,” Sims said.
The Hope Clinic opened six years ago.
