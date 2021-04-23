Victim advocate talks about National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and resources

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - National Crime Victims’ Rights Week reminds people that victims of violence and assault crimes have legal rights and it raises awareness about helplines and agencies.
Derica Killingsworth, the victim advocate for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, explains that Mississippi has specific laws for apprehending felony assault charges. She says investigators take every case seriously no matter the timeline.
“Most victims don’t know that Mississippi has no statute of limitations, meaning that a victim can come in years later and report an incident happening to them, especially with sexual assaults, homicides, aggravated assaults, basically any felony charge,” Killingsworth said.
She says she has worked on cases of assault that happened more than 30 years prior to the filing of the charges.
“People who have had incidents to happen to them as children and now that they’re older and want to speak out they have a right to do so. They have that right to come forward and file a report,” she said.
That’s why Killingsworth encourages parents to educate their kids about “good and bad touch” early.
“And kids hub has created this book, it basically goes over things that you can expect in an exam, a doctor’s exam,” she said holding the book. “It’s really important that we talk to our kids about things of this nature, it’s really important.”
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department has a limited number of those workbooks to give away and you can get them from the Kid’s Hub Advocacy Center.
Killingsworth says talking frankly about sexual assault is important to understand the charges and healing.
She says victims have the right to know details about their case, and advocates will walk with them through the process.
The Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention is another local resource offering a 24-hour sexual assault helpline, free counseling and therapy.
