Three new ways crime victims can find help, resources in Miss.

Three new ways crime victims can find help, resources in Miss.
(Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By WLBT Digital | April 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 3:24 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As violent crimes in Jackson continue to climb, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is trying to make it easier for crime victims to get access to resources.

Fitch launched three new online resources this week, which is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

1. Click here to see which victim advocate you need:

Northern District Advocate: Nakia McLaurin nakia.mclaurin@ago.ms.gov

Central District Advocate: Maya Edwards maya.edwards@ago.ms.gov

Southern District Advocate: Amanda Jasper amanda.jasper@ago.ms.gov

2. Mississippi Victim Services Resource Directory:

This directory is a PDF that includes a comprehensive list of services offered by the state attorney general’s office as well as statewide services and hotline numbers.

3. Victim Services By County:

This interactive map helps victims and their families find resources available in each county. Resources include:

  • children’s service providers
  • domestic violence service providers
  • sexual assault, rape crisis, and human trafficking service providers
  • survivors of homicide victims’ service providers
  • mental health and disability services providers
  • job training and employment services

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.