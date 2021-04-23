Recovery efforts continue in Soso one year after Easter tornado

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Soso business heavily damaged in last year’s tornado has fully reopened.
The grand reopening for McLaurin’s Carpets took place Thursday.
The showroom for the business was destroyed in the April 12, 2020 twister.
Fortunately, the adjacent warehouse was only partially damaged.
Also, the congregation of Soso’s First Baptist Church has started meeting for services in their rebuilt sanctuary that was damaged in that same storm.
“It’s really a true blessing to be able to be at this point, because when we came up that night and saw the devastation, we didn’t know what we were going to be able to do,” said Ruth Compton, business manager for McLaurin Carpets.
“It was pretty much gutted, the sanctuary, and carpet throughout the whole building, everything’s been painted, everything has been redone and it’s just a beautiful, beautiful facility,” said P.J. Weeks, pastor of Soso’s First Baptist Church.
Weeks says rebuilding continues on the church’s fellowship center that was also damaged in the tornado.
He says it will be several more months before that work is completed.
Meanwhile, Soso Mayor Mike Moore says there is still much more to be done in the town’s recovery.
He says construction of new volunteer fire department, replacing the old one destroyed in the storm, is nearing completion, but there’s been no luck so far finding a new company to reopen the former Greer’s Grocery that closed following the tornado.
