Pine Belt Prep Baseball results/schedule

Pine Belt Prep Baseball results/schedule
Pine Belt Prep Baseball results/schedule. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Tim Doherty | April 23, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 12:18 PM

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Pine Belt Prep Baseball results and schedules.

Thursday’s results

April 22

  • Canton Academy 5, Lamar Christian 0
  • Columbia 6, Seminary 5
  • Hattiesburg 12, Picayune 2
  • Loyd Star 1, West Marion 0
  • Lumberton 10, Salem 0
  • Northeast Jones 4, Newton County 2
  • Perry Central 5, St. Patrick 3
  • Presbyterian Christian 14-12, Copiah Academy 0-2
  • Purvis 7, South Jones 1
  • Resurrection Catholic 8, Sacred Heart 1
  • St. Andrew’s 2, Magee 1
  • St. Joseph 4, Stringer 2
  • Stone 9, Pass Christian 6
  • Sumrall 2, West Jones 1
  • Taylorsville 11, Mize 1
  • Wayne Academy 10, Clinton Christian Academy 0

Friday’s schedule

April 23

  • Enterprise @ Richton, 6 p.m.
  • Greene County @ West Jones, 6 p.m.
  • Pearl River Central @ George Cunty 6 p.m.
  • Resurrection Catholic @ Lumberton, 6 p.m.
  • East Marion @ Tylertown, 6:30 p.m.
  • Forest @ Raleigh, 7 p.m.
  • South Jones @ Purvis, 6:30 p.m.
  • East Central @ Wayne County, 7 p.m.
  • Perry Central @ St. Patrick, 7 p.m.
  • Sumrall @ Poplarville, 7 p.m.
  • West Marion @ Seminary, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

April 24

  • Enterprise @ Sacred Heart, noon
  • Richton @ Northeast Jones, noon
  • George County @ East Central, 1 p.m.
  • Lake @ Raleigh, 1 p.m.
  • Wayne County @ Pascagoula, 1 p.m.
  • Stone @ West Harrison, 2 p.m.
  • South Jones @ Seminary, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.