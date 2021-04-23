Pine Belt Prep Baseball results/schedule

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Pine Belt Prep Baseball results and schedules.
Thursday’s results
April 22
- Canton Academy 5, Lamar Christian 0
- Columbia 6, Seminary 5
- Hattiesburg 12, Picayune 2
- Loyd Star 1, West Marion 0
- Lumberton 10, Salem 0
- Northeast Jones 4, Newton County 2
- Perry Central 5, St. Patrick 3
- Presbyterian Christian 14-12, Copiah Academy 0-2
- Purvis 7, South Jones 1
- Resurrection Catholic 8, Sacred Heart 1
- St. Andrew’s 2, Magee 1
- St. Joseph 4, Stringer 2
- Stone 9, Pass Christian 6
- Sumrall 2, West Jones 1
- Taylorsville 11, Mize 1
- Wayne Academy 10, Clinton Christian Academy 0
Friday’s schedule
April 23
- Enterprise @ Richton, 6 p.m.
- Greene County @ West Jones, 6 p.m.
- Pearl River Central @ George Cunty 6 p.m.
- Resurrection Catholic @ Lumberton, 6 p.m.
- East Marion @ Tylertown, 6:30 p.m.
- Forest @ Raleigh, 7 p.m.
- South Jones @ Purvis, 6:30 p.m.
- East Central @ Wayne County, 7 p.m.
- Perry Central @ St. Patrick, 7 p.m.
- Sumrall @ Poplarville, 7 p.m.
- West Marion @ Seminary, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
April 24
- Enterprise @ Sacred Heart, noon
- Richton @ Northeast Jones, noon
- George County @ East Central, 1 p.m.
- Lake @ Raleigh, 1 p.m.
- Wayne County @ Pascagoula, 1 p.m.
- Stone @ West Harrison, 2 p.m.
- South Jones @ Seminary, 4 p.m.
