Pine Belt law enforcement officers graduate from CIT training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Everyone has seen the news and all the bad publicity surrounding encounters with law enforcement, many of those dealing with members in the community who are going through a mental health crisis.
Departments across the country are now offering specialized training for many of their officers through their local Crisis Intervention Team programs.
On Friday, a ceremony was held for 14 officers graduating from the CIT training program. Graduates included officers from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Hattiesburg Police Department.
The week-long program educates the officers on various mental health issues facing many members in the community. It uses real-world scenarios in teaching them how to reduce stressful situations involving someone with a mental illness. This in turn gets them the help they need instead of going to jail.
Linda Foley, CIT Coordinator for Pine Belt Mental Health, said officers in the past weren’t necessarily trained on how to talk someone down and deescalate a situation.
Part of the program teaches how to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental illness, and it is another tool in the toolbelt for officers who serve and protect our communities.
The graduation was held at Paul B. Johnson State Park in Forrest County and guest speaker for the event was Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims.
CIT Graduates include:
- Officer Robert Barham-Hattiesburg Police Department
- Officer Shanice Bolton-Hattiesburg Police Department
- Lt. John M. Burt-Forrest County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Zachary Cotton-Hattiesburg Police Department
- Inv. Joshua Dobbs-Forrest County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Amber Hamel-Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
- Lt. Evan Henderson-Forrest County Sheriff’s Office
- Lt. Torrey John-Forrest County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Scott Lees-Forrest County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Kopen Nightingale-Hattiesburg Police Department
- Officer Tammy Shelbourn-Hattiesburg Police Department
- Officer Sheena Rancifer-Hattiesburg Police Department
- Lt. Tommy Rigsby-Hattiesburg Police Department
- Destiny Mays-Hattiesburg Police Department
