Petal Indoor Percussion performs for community after canceled competition

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Instead of letting the pandemic take another year of competitions, Petal Indoor Percussion decided to bring its performance to the community.
“It’s amazing what young people will do and what they are capable of when they have a purpose,” said Tony Lyman, director of Petal Indoor Percussion.
Petal Indoor Percussion hosted its production “And Now We’re Here” at the Petal Performing Arts Center Friday night.
The production came about after finding out the World Guard International was canceled for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WGI is a world-premier organization that holds indoor percussion, color guard and winds competitions.
Lyman said something had to be done to keep the students motivated for the season.
“It affected me greatly,” Lyman said. “Then, for another season to turn around and the same things happened again, that’s when I got together with the staff and said, ‘We have to do something completely unusual. We have to go big. We really need to win their souls back.’”
“And Now We’re Here” is about how the students have dealt with life through the pandemic.
Seniors in the indoor group shared how putting this on for the public has helped them push forward.
“This group hasn’t always been like this, and for us to come back and do something great and for the community, it’s just awesome,” said Angel Salas, a senior at Petal High School.
“Even though we weren’t able to go to finals at Dayton, and we weren’t able to do WGI, we could still do something that means a lot to us and that everybody enjoys,” said senior Morgan Oliver.
Lyman said he hopes all of their hard work continues with the students in the years to come.
“This model that we have done for you know, I get to see them for seven years of their lives,” Lyman said. “They take that model, and they put it on everything that they do for the rest of their lives. They know that the impossible is not so. They can do anything that they want to do.”
Tickets for the show are only $5 dollars, and the next performance is Saturday at 7 pm. If that show is sold out, they will add another day for the community to see the production.
You can purchase tickets here.
