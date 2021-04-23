MSDH: COVID-19 daily count adds 212 new cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi came in at just more than 200.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 212 new coronavirus cases with two new coronavirus-related deaths Friday
One new death was reported April 20. The other was discovered during a review of death certificates from April 7.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 310,349 and 7,175, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,402 COVID-19 cases and 681 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,557 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,595 cases, 149 deaths
- Jasper: 2,204 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,331 cases, 161 deaths
- Lamar: 6,169 cases, 85 deaths
- Marion: 2,672 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,256 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,618 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 299,066 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,608,661 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 726,074 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,678,288 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
