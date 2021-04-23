Hattiesburg man facing felony charge after drug bust

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is facing up to three years in prison following a drug bust at his Hattiesburg home.
Hattiesburg police said Terry Turner, 32, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said detectives started investigating Turner after receiving complaints from neighbors in the area.
A search warrant was then served at Turner’s home on South 14th Avenue. Police said 490 grams of marijuana were seized from the residence.
Turner was arrested and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.