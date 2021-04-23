Forrest County Youth Court unveils hope-themed art exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Youth Court unveiled its hope art exhibit Friday.
Youth Court Judge Carol Jones Russell says they did it because the families they work with are often at a low point in their lives.
“We see abused children, neglected children, we see parents with drug addictions, children with drug addictions, many parents have unstable housing or no housing,” Russell said.
She says when she sees them, she knows they are scared and lost and appear to be hopeless.
“We hope that this inspires the children and families that come to this court,” Russell said. “We want to be a beacon of hope for the children and families that come here. So often they need help, and we are here to help our families. Hopefully, they will be inspired.”
When they walk inside, they’ll see the art displayed in the courthouse and down the hallway. They were donated by artists from the Southern Mississippi Art Association.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to all the artists that participated and willingly gave so much of their time, their resources and their talent to grace the walls of this courtroom,” said Delbert Dearman, a board member of the Southern Mississippi Art Association.
Former Mississippi Supreme Court Judge Mary Fuller donated the canvases.
