Ellisville Garden Club sprucing up the city

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - “April showers bring May flowers,” but the Ellisville Garden Club brings them year-round.
“Our main mission is gardening education,” said Elizabeth Barnes, president of the garden club. “Trying to get the community involved in gardening through the work that we do around the community and then being a help wherever we can to improve the city.”
Barnes says the group of volunteers do several beautification projects around the city of Ellisville.
One of their projects, the Ellisville Cancer Gardens.
“We started it as a cancer awareness project and what we did was open it up to the community who would like to donate an azalea,” said Barnes. “So they’re all planted in memory of someone, family member or for breast cancer awareness.”
Members also care for the flower beds at the Deacon House, the Jones County Rest Home and the Ellisville Library.
“We have a children’s program at the library every month and we get them out there to dig in the dirt and plant a carrot, and we grew tomatoes and cabbage and, of course, flowers,” Barnes said.
To help fund some of their gardening projects, the Ellisville Garden Club holds a spring plant sale every year. The next one will be Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., in downtown Ellisville, at the corner of Front Street and West Holly Street.
“The plant sale is plants that people in our garden club grow themselves,” said Barnes.
Proceeds from the event will also go toward the new Ellisville Playground.
“We have plans for a walking track inside the playground area and we also have plans for a pavilion and a splash pad,” Barnes said.
If anyone would like to give to a good cause, you’re invited to browse the wide selection of pass-a-long plants this weekend.
