Cloudy Friday; strong storms possible overnight

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Friday morning with cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs topping out into the low 70s.
Severe thunderstorms will move in overnight between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Models are showing a squall line moving through the area during the overnight hours.
Damaging winds looks to be the main threat this time around, but a spin-up tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The threat of severe weather will end in the Pine Belt around 7 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 80s
Sunday will be nicer with a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Monday and Tuesday are looking sunny with highs in the 80s. Another round of storms will return to the area for Wednesday and Thursday.
