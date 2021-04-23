Carey men’s soccer wins NAIA tourney opener, 4-0, over Missouri Baptist

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pablo Varela Vasquez Fraga turned in a three-goal hat trick as seventh-ranked William Carey University men’s soccer team dominated Missouri Baptist University 4-0 in the opening round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ “Opening Round” bracket at Crusader Field.
The win put the Crusaders (11-1-1) into the Opening Round’s championship game against Lindsey Wilson College (10-3-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Crusader Field.
Lindsey Wilson eliminated West Virginia University Institute of Technology (12-4-1) Thursday afternoon with a 2-0 decision.
The winner of the bracket’s championship game Saturday advances to the NAIA 2021 Men’s Soccer Championship finals at Blanchard Woods Park in Columbia County, Ga.
Carey grabbed a scoreless game by the throat Thursday with a three-goal outburst over a 10-minute span in the first half.
Fraga scored his first goal of the game at the 30-minute mark off an assist by Silvio Xavier.
Five minutes later, Fraga made the score 2-0 on an assist by Clairy Kengeye.
In the 40th minute, Juan Ruiz Cabello would play a free kick into the box that Ignacio Palacio knocked home for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Fraga completed the scoring in the 50th minute with his third goal of the game.
Carey goalkeeper Buenaymin Yusufoglu kept Missouri Baptist (10-6-1) off the scoreboard, coming up with five saves over the 90-minute game.
