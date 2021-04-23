Advocates discuss impacts of expanded parole eligibility

“The passage of 2795 will allow for new classes of crimes to be eligible for parole based upon varying percentages of time served. Some crimes will remain at 25 percent others 50 and 65 percent. The Parole Board has not had a backlog of cases for more than six years. New eligibility estimates are from 2 to 5 thousand. The board will start the review of the new cases for the elderly and ill first. Second we will prioritize those who have served the longest with long drug possession charges. The biggest component of this bill is the right of any victim to object. The Board members are Betty Lou Jones, Nehemiah Flowers, Jim Cooper, Tony Smith and Steven Pickett”

Parole Board Chairman Steve Pickett